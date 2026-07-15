Plenaries at PharmSci 360 highlight healthcare technology innovation

AAPS has announced the opening and closing plenary speakers for the 2026 PharmSci 360, taking place 25-28th October, in New Orleans, Louisiana, at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.

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Julie Gerberding, M.D., M.P.H., will open the conference on Sunday 25th October. Gerberding is President and CEO of the Foundation for the National Institutes of Health (FNIH), a non-profit organisation that develops public-private-patient partnerships to support of the U.S. National Institutes of Health. From 2002-2009, she directed the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. She has also served in executive roles at Merck and currently holds adjunct faculty positions at University of California, San Francisco and Case Western Reserve University. Her education includes a medical degree from Case Western Reserve University and a Master of Public Health degree from the University of California, Berkeley.

David Berry, M.D., Ph.D., managing partner at Averin Capital, will conclude the event on Wednesday 28th October. Berry co-founded Averin with the goal of driving improvements in health outcomes via emerging technologies. Previously, he co-founded over 30 life science and sustainability companies and was a General Partner at Flagship Pioneering. He received his M.D. from Harvard Medical School and a Ph.D. from MIT in biological engineering.

“I am personally looking forward to hearing firsthand from Dr. Gerberding on how we as an industry can cultivate global public-private partnerships, followed by Dr. Berry's visionary take on the next wave of disruptive health tech.” AAPS 2026 PharmSci 360 Scientific Programming Committee Chair Parag Kolhe, Ph.D., said. “This is a rare opportunity to see the entire spectrum of pharmaceutical innovation brought to life.”

Register for PharmSci 360 here.