PRISM BioLab Selects SPT Labtech’s firefly Platform to Automate Screening Workflows

× Expand PRISM BioLab selects SPT Labtech's firefly platform.

SPT Labtech’s firefly all-in-one liquid platform has been selected by PRISM BioLab to help the Japanese biotechnology company accelerate the design of small molecule inhibitors of protein-protein interaction targets. The platform will help achieve this by automating screening workflows, for example by automating various pipetting and transfer steps across 96 and 384-well plates.

Additionally, the firefly platform is also thought to enhance throughput and efficiency levels by making processes more cost-effective. By introducing an autonomous process, there should also be a reduced risk of human error or strain which is associated with repetitive manual liquid handling.

Joby Jenkins, Chief Technology Officer at SPT Labtech said, “It’s fantastic to see firefly make its debut in Japan. The adoption of firefly technology by PRISM BioLab is a true validation of the dedication and expertise of our scientists and engineers in delivering a truly innovative and robust automated liquid handling platform. firefly’s capabilities are well-suited to the repetitive nature of drug discovery screening workflows, empowering laboratories to maximise throughput in such critical areas of diseases with unmet needs.”

Why the firefly platform was chosen:

Provides speed and accuracy when dispensing low volumes of liquid.

Low dead volume requirements.

Features easy-to-use and intuitive software, ensuring that there isn’t a steep learning curve.

The solution has a compact footprint.

Includes compatibility with SPT Labtech’s Field Service Engineers, ensuring that the transition from manual to automation is completed seamlessly.

Tatsuya Toma, Chief Technology Officer at PRISM BioLab said, “We chose firefly to expand our screening platform capability. firefly will be utilised in the screening of our PepMetics small molecule library and in the dose titration assays. Through the several demo opportunities, we realised firefly is easy to handle and is applicable to automation. We are confident firefly will minimise our assay optimisation steps and accelerate our research projects to identify novel drugs for the patients.”