ProBioGen enters agreement with Polpharma Biologics

ProBioGen has announced an agreement with Polpharma Biologics, an international biotech company dedicated to the development and manufacture of biosimilars.

× Expand ProBioGen

Under this agreement ProBioGen will conduct high-performance cell line development services for Polpharma's biosimilar candidate, supporting their expanding pipeline.

The biologics industry mantra 'the process defines the product,' underscores the importance of starting with the right cell line. Leveraging its cell line development platform, CHO.RiGHT, including the proprietary DirectedLuck transposase technology and decades of expertise in cell line development for new biological entities and biosimilars, ProBioGen will generate a robust, high-yielding production cell line that meets the critical quality attribute profile of Polpharma's biosimilar. This collaboration enhances Polpharma's capacity to meet increasing demands and accelerate its biosimilar pipeline by ensuring high biosimilar quality, stable cell lines, and fast timelines.

"We are excited to support Polpharma Biologics in bringing their product to the clinic," said Dr. Volker Sandig, chief scientific officer at ProBioGen. "By applying our extensive expertise in cell line engineering, we provide Polpharma with best-in-class expression platform that ensures efficiency, expression stability and superior quality."

With its cell line development results, ProBioGen remains committed to enabling the rapid and efficient development of biosimilars, aligning perfectly with Polpharma Biologics' mission to provide affordable biologics. The development of biosimilars is a complex process requiring rigorous testing and fine-tuning to ensure they are as safe and effective as the originator biologic. Through this and future collaborations, both companies aim to accelerate development timelines and drive the production of next-generation therapies that address high medical needs.