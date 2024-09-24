ProBiotix Health Partners Eifron to Expand its Global Footprint

Expand Probiotix Probiotix's YourBiotix.

ProBiotix Health Plc (ProBiotix) enters a commercial partnership with Greek-based consumer brand specialist, Eifron SA (Eifron). The life sciences company hopes that the move will successfully expand its global footprint. Through the partnership, Eifron will add YourBiotix, containing ProBiotix’s proprietary IP-protected probiotic strain LP LDL , to its product portfolio.

The initial products are expected to be launched in the first quarter of 2025 in Greece and other regions in Europe. Eifron can now expand its range of products to lower cholesterol and blood pressure, and potentially further expand its range in the future.

Elias Kartasiadis, CEO of Eifron, said: “We are thrilled to partner with ProBiotix Health and bring their scientifically-backed products to our markets. This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to provide our customers with effective and natural health solutions. We believe this collaboration will help us expand our reach and offer differentiation and added value to the growing group of consumers looking to improve their cardiometabolic health.”

Steen Andersen, CEO of ProBiotix, added: “This exceptional opportunity to work with a science-driven market leader like Eifron represents another significant milestone in our efforts to expand our reach and broaden the availability of our innovative cardiometabolic health product solutions in Europe. Eifron's reputation and expertise in the health sector, and their commitment to natural solutions, makes them an ideal partner for us.”

About Eifron

Established in 2011, Eifron is well-established in the Greek market and specialises in developing innovative healthcare solutions. The consumer brand specialist aims to address unmet medical needs by developing and distributing solutions for the health sector with products including pharmaceuticals, supplements, and medical devices.