ProductLife Group acquires Halloran to support development of new therapies

ProductLife Group (PLG), a provider of regulatory, scientific, compliance, and digital transformation consulting services for the life sciences, announced the acquisition of Halloran Consulting Group, a life science consulting firm that provides strategic regulatory, quality, clinical, and organisational support in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device sectors in the United States, further positioning PLG as a leading global provider of comprehensive healthcare services.

Utilising its 1,900+ experts spread over 50 countries, PLG brings innovation into client’s projects through digitalisation and cloud solutions. Its end-to-end approach along the entire product life cycle ensures that safe and effective medicines reach patients.

Founded in 1998 by Laurie Halloran, Halloran is known for offering comprehensive solutions to help clients navigate complex regulatory environments, optimise operations, and accelerate product development. The Halloran team empowers clients to achieve critical business milestones, ensure product quality and safety, and maintain competitive advantage in highly regulated environments.

With a shared vision of supporting patient access, this acquisition unites PLG and Halloran under a commitment to provide safe and effective healthcare solutions across the globe. The partnership strengthens PLG’s growing presence in the North American market while providing complementary solutions to Halloran’s portfolio and expanding their global footprint to support customers throughout their product development journey.

“Halloran’s approach of pairing high-level experts with life sciences organisations to improve human health directly aligns with PLG’s purpose and vision,” said Xavier Duburcq, CEO of ProductLife Group. “This marks a pivotal moment for PLG and we’re excited to embark on this journey.”

“Combining forces with PLG will open new doors for the Halloran team, allowing us to serve our clients through its worldwide presence and broader range of services,” said Tania Zieja, president of Halloran. “PLG’s continual investment in innovation and global reach will also help us to enhance our capabilities, creating more opportunities for better patient care solutions to make it to market, keeping our founder’s legacy of delivering safe and effective products to patients to positively impact human health on a global scale.”