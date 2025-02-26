ProductLife Group acquires HERAX Life Science

ProductLife Group (PLG) has announced the acquisition of HERAX Life Science, a Danish business and technology consultancy providing tailored services and solutions for the life sciences industry.

Founded in Copenhagen in 2009, HERAX Life Science has established itself as a highly specialised business and IT consultancy, supporting life sciences companies in digitising R&D activities, selecting and delivering technology solutions, and optimising business processes within clinical development. Supported by a team of industry experts, HERAX Life Science leverages methodology, deep process understanding and technology to help clients enhance their R&D efforts and achieve better outcomes. This acquisition unites HERAX Life Science and PLG under a shared commitment to accelerate drug development, streamline clinical trials, and ensure the highest standards of safety and compliance.

While PLG has already established a strong presence in the Nordics since the acquisition of Pharma IT in 2022, this new alliance marks a significant step in PLG’s strategy to build a fully integrated regional and global platform.

Allan Bech Thomsen, CEO of HERAX Life Science said: “Joining PLG is a strategic move, for the company, its people and clients. With PLG as our catalyst, we will be able to accelerate our international expansion. We will leverage our boutique approach in order to better support local and international customers with effective consultancy and transformational digital services dedicated to GxP regulated areas of the life sciences. PLG is a perfect match for ensuring continuous success of HERAX Life Science while sharing our common purpose and values.”

Xavier Duburcq, CEO of PLG, said: “The acquisition of HERAX is a major step to expand our expertise and accelerate digital transformation for PLG’s global clients. Thanks to this combination with HERAX Life Sciences, we have now a team of 300 seasoned data and technology professionals, adept in Regulatory Affairs, Quality, Safety, Clinical, Laboratory and other critical areas along the R&D value chain, providing tailored solutions that align with our clients’ challenges. This is unique in Europe.”