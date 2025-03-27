PSB Industries highlights moisture separators

PSB Industries, a specialist in the design and fabrication of systems for dehydrating and purifying gasses and liquids, highlights its line of Moisture Separators, engineered to provide moisture removal and enhance air and gas purity in pharmaceutical manufacturing processes.

Developed for high efficiency and adaptability, PSB’s Moisture Separators cater to demanding requirements in the pharmaceutical industry. PSB’s Moisture Separators include two primary models—Centrifugal Separators and Demister/Mesh Separators—each tailored to meet specific operational needs with minimal maintenance.

The Centrifugal Separator efficiently removes aerosols down to 10 microns, making it an ideal choice for high-velocity gas flows in pharmaceutical production facilities. Designed with durability in mind, it requires no replacement of internal components, which reduces downtime and cuts maintenance costs. This separator is optimised for applications that demand high throughput without compromising air and gas purity.

For pharmaceutical manufacturing applications requiring precision at lower flow rates, the Demister/Mesh Separator offers flexible filtration down to 0.3 microns, supported by an internal mesh that can be configured as permanent or replaceable. Its excellent turndown capabilities ensure it maintains peak efficiency across varying operating conditions, making it a versatile choice for different stages of drug formulation and packaging.

PSB’s Moisture Separators set a new standard for reliability and performance by ensuring efficient moisture removal, helping pharmaceutical facilities maintain cleaner, high-quality air and gas outputs essential for critical drug production processes.