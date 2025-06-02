PSB industries highlights siloxane removal packaged skid

PSB Industries, a specialist in the design and fabrication of systems for dehydrating and purifying gasses and liquids, is highlighting its Siloxane Removal packaged skid, an advanced gas purification system.

× Expand PSB Industries

This solution is engineered to meet the rigorous demands of gas processing across diverse industries. The Siloxane Removal packaged skid offers a dependable method for eliminating siloxanes and protecting valuable equipment, making it an essential component for facilities seeking to maintain operational reliability and meet purity standards.

The system features a proprietary sacrificial carbon-based media that removes siloxanes from gas streams at parts-per-million levels down to undetectable concentrations. This high removal efficiency prevents silica deposits and contamination, safeguarding engines, turbines, burners, and pipelines from damage, reducing maintenance, and minimising costly downtime. It also protects expensive downstream deoxygenation catalysts and membranes by removing harmful species from the gas, which prevents OPEX-intensive catalyst and membrane cartridge replacement.

The Siloxane Removal system is engineered for flexible operation, with flow capacities ranging from 50 to 10,000 standard cubic feet per minute and operating pressures from 50 to 800 pounds per square inch gauge. This versatility allows seamless integration into a wide variety of industrial processes and ensures consistent performance across different applications.

A key feature of the system is its ability to maintain high removal efficiency over extended periods, which means less frequent media replacement and lower overall operating costs. The robust design ensures reliable, long-term operation, while the system’s adaptability supports both new and existing installations. The system also features a replaceable bed, allowing for easy maintenance and ensuring continuous operation by enabling the bed to be replaced with fresh media as needed. An optional particulate filter is available, which protects downstream processes by filtering out particulates and enhancing overall system reliability.