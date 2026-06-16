PSB Industries introduces Remote Monitoring

PSB Industries has announced its Remote Monitoring Service, giving customers direct OEM visibility, faster technical support, and a more proactive approach to maintaining uptime and system performance.

× Expand PSB Industries

× Expand PSB Industries

The service is designed to help customers identify abnormal operating conditions earlier, reduce unplanned downtime, and improve long-term reliability while keeping all operating authority with on-site personnel.

The Remote Monitoring Service combines installed hardware, secure connectivity, and ongoing OEM technical support to provide continuous visibility into system status and alarm activity. Core service deliverables include an OptixEdge industrial edge gateway, secure cloud-connected data collection, continuous alarm monitoring, remote troubleshooting and diagnostics, root-cause analysis of abnormal or recurring events, technical review of operating data and gas sample analysis, and semiannual site visits with performance assessments.

For customers operating PSB systems, the offering is intended to move support beyond reactive troubleshooting. By monitoring operating conditions continuously, PSB Services can help identify event sequences, distinguish root causes from symptoms, and begin troubleshooting sooner than a traditional back-and-forth support process often allows. This earlier visibility supports faster recovery, improved reliability, and stronger asset performance over time.

Additional customer benefits include priority access to OEM service, reduced hourly service rates, and a structured annual support package that includes pre-purchased service hours. Those hours can be used for alarm troubleshooting, process optimisation and performance reviews, technical consultation, and operator training, giving customers a practical framework for ongoing operational support.

Designed as a layer of expert oversight on top of existing operations, PSB’s Remote Monitoring Service turns critical systems into continuously watched assets, not black boxes. With OEM eyes on live operating data and alarm sequences, customers gain a practical way to cut unplanned downtime, strengthen reliability, and keep production running when every minute counts.