PSG Biotech showcases Flow Technology at INTERPHEX

PSG Biotech is showcasing bioprocessing efficiency at INTERPHEX 2025 with its single-use flow control solutions.

The launch takes place 1-3 April at the Javits Center in New York City, where bioprocess professionals will witness firsthand how PSG's precision technology is reshaping pharmaceutical manufacturing.

Visitors can explore PSG Biotech's flow control technologies, headlined by the dramatically enhanced SumoFlo Single-Use Coriolis Flow Sensor portfolio - a technology that's "redefining accuracy standards" in the industry.

The SumoFlo "represents a leap in single-use Coriolis flow sensor technology". The spotlight falls on the newest breakthrough - the CSEN-8103-032 sensor - which shatters previous limitations with a flow range spanning 20 g/min to 3,000 g/min. Its 150:1 turndown ratio doesn't just match traditional stainless-steel models requiring cumbersome clean-in-place/sterilise-in-place (CIP/SIP) processes - it challenges their very necessity.

With high-performance polyether ether ketone (PEEK), the gamma-sterilisable SumoFlo Coriolis sensor delivers accuracy within ±1% regardless of fluid properties - an advantage that's transforming complex biopharmaceutical operations:

Mass flow measurement independent of fluid properties - eliminating calibration needs across different fluids

Reliable performance even with bubbly or frothy fluids, providing consistent accuracy regardless of flow regime or velocity profile changes

Integrated bubble detection and temperature sensing capabilities

Compatibility with both ionic and non-ionic liquids

The compact sensor is available with 1/8" and 1/4" fittings and uses the same cradles and transmitters as existing models to enable seamless retrofitting into existing systems.

PSG Biotech has engineered an interactive experience at booth #2243:

Exclusive Quattroflow Model Kits: Collect a complimentary Quattroflow pump model kit and master the four-piston diaphragm technology driving biopharmaceutical manufacturing worldwide

Win an iPad Air: Rise to the challenge of a quick six-question survey for your chance to win an iPad Air

VIP Happy Hour: Network with industry pioneers over refreshments on 2nd April at 4:00 PM

"We've pushed beyond conventional boundaries to deliver flow control solutions that are transforming bioprocessing efficiency across the globe," said Michael Franco, global sales director for PSG Biotech. "With more than 350,000 products powering operations in over 50 countries, our technology has proven itself time and again. The SumoFlo stands at the forefront of this revolution, delivering unprecedented 1% accuracy regardless of fluid velocity profile and eliminating variables that have historically challenged high-value biopharmaceutical manufacturing."