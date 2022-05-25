Qosina announces launch of new Bioprocess Resource Center

Qosina, a global supplier of OEM single-use components to the medical and pharmaceutical industries, announces the launch of its new Bioprocess Resource Center, an information source for the bioprocess industry.

“We are excited to have developed a specialised information and knowledge source for single-use bioprocessing professionals,” explained Scott Herskovitz, Qosina’s president and CEO. “Our customers and industry specialists have access to valuable content on the latest trends and best practices in single-use systems, new product introductions, supply chain and regulatory updates, and other bioprocess industry news.”

Qosina is a one-stop source for single-use medical device and bioprocess components, with low minimum order quantities, a liberal sampling policy and bill of material kitting, all supported by regulatory documentation and backed by Qosina’s Assurance of Supply.