QT9 Software to showcase its connected platforms at PACK EXPO

QT9 Software, a provider of Quality Management System (QMS) software and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) solutions, is showcasing its connected QMS, ERP and BI platforms at PACK EXPO International 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

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At Booth 28014 in the West Hall, QT9 Software will demonstrate how bringing quality, operations and analytics data into one environment strengthens traceability, sharpens process control, and makes compliance easier to manage and prove.

QT9 QMS provides a centralised system for managing critical quality activities, including document control, CAPA, audits, training, inspections, supplier quality and risk management. QT9 ERP brings purchasing, inventory, materials, production, work orders and shop floor activity into one platform, with a pre-validated architecture and FDA 21 CFR Part 11 electronic approvals built for regulated manufacturers. QT9 BI layers real-time analytics and dashboards across both systems, giving teams visibility into quality, delivery, cost and compliance performance without manually reconciling separate reports.

Together, the three connect quality events, inspection results and approvals directly to the materials, inventory and production activity behind them — giving manufacturers real-time visibility across the full operation, not just within a single department's system.

"Manufacturers don't experience quality, operations and data in silos — they experience them as one connected reality, and their systems should work the same way," said Brant Engelhart, CEO of QT9 Software. "The investment we've made in connecting QMS, ERP and BI is about giving teams one accurate picture of their business, so they can catch risk earlier and make decisions with real data instead of guesswork."