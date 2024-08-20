QuantaMatrix Develops “the World’s Fastest” All-in-One Antimicrobial Testing Technology

× Expand Shutterstock QuantaMatrix develops uRAST technology.

QuantaMatrix has unveiled what it’s calling “the world’s fastest” all-in-one antimicrobial testing technology. The uRAST (ultra-rapid antimicrobial susceptibility testing) solution has recently been published in the scientific journal, Nature.

Traditionally, antimicrobial testing methods can take days to complete, often taking too long to be classed as an effective sepsis treatment. Whereas the uRAST technology aims to eliminate the need for the initial blood culture process and will provide accurate results within 13 hours following blood sampling. As a result, doctors can prescribe the correct antibiotics more quickly.

“The Nature publication on uRAST highlights its potential to become the new standard in clinical microbiology. By drastically reducing testing times, we aim to lead the global market in both antimicrobial susceptibility and blood culture testing, which together represent a market value of approximately $20 billion,” said Sunghoon Kwon, CEO of QuantaMatrix.

According to the clinical microbiology diagnostics company, uRAST has a 94.9% accuracy rating. Additionally, the technology specifically works well in the detecting of small quantities of bacteria in the early stages of infection.