ReeR Safety’s slim packaging wins Ecodesign competition

ReeR Safety won an Ecodesign 2025 award in the “Incentives for Circular Innovation – New Technologies” category for its light curtains, developed in collaboration with Smurfit WestRock Italia.

× Expand ReeR Safety

“Our safety light curtains have unusual shapes: they are narrow and vary in length, which can be up to 2 metres. Rethinking the packaging and trying to improve it was quite complex,” explains Carlo Pautasso, technical director at ReeR. “For this reason, we drew on the experience of Smurfit, our partner for over 15 years. The goal was to design packaging that was completely recyclable at the end of its life, and we achieved this by creating singlematerial packaging.”

The shift to a singlematerial solution and the replacement of plastic straps with paper alternatives, ensures the packaging is fully recyclable. Achieving this required a detailed review of production processes to maintain durability, traceability and product protection.

Beyond material choices, the project also tackled dimensional efficiency. The packaging footprint has been reduced from 200 × 140 mm to 160 × 105 mm, a 45% reduction in volume. This change has an impact on logistics: more units per pallet, fewer shipments, lower transport emissions and easier handling for both ReeR and its customers.

The result is packaging that is lighter, more practical and more economical to transport, all without compromising the safety standards that underpin ReeR’s product range.