Registration opens for Chemspec Europe 2026

Registration is now officially open for Chemspec Europe 2026, returning to Koelnmesse, Cologne on 6–7th May 2026.

× Expand Shutterstock - gerd-harder Koelnmesse, Cologne

As the leading cross-sector sourcing hub for fine and speciality chemicals, Chemspec Europe brings together producers, buyers and technical experts from across pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, speciality materials, coatings, personal care, electronics, energy and many other industries that rely on chemical solutions.

With strong early exhibitor commitment, registrants can expect a high-quality, international line-up of over 400 global suppliers. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore innovations from globally recognised leaders such as Albemarle, Brenntag, CABB Group, Johnson Matthey, Saltigo, Sinopec and Yashashvi Rasayan. Together they will create a concentrated environment designed to help visitors source, benchmark solutions and build new partnerships in just two highly productive days.

Building on the success of recent editions, the event will combine in-depth content with valuable, face-to-face conversations. It will help attendees navigate a fast-changing market shaped by regulatory pressure, sustainability demands and global supply challenges.

Why register now?

Chemspec Europe 2026 will deliver two focused days of high-value connections, market insight and innovation, making it an essential date in the industry calendar. Key benefits include:

A high-quality exhibition floor showcasing the very latest chemical solutions and services spanning the entire value chain. Previous editions saw 88% of exhibitors launch brand new products at the show.

showcasing the very latest chemical solutions and services spanning the entire value chain. Previous editions saw 88% of exhibitors launch brand new products at the show. A refined two-stream conference programme , offering strategic insight on regulation, geopolitics and supply chains, alongside technical innovation across pharma, agro and other speciality applications.

, offering strategic insight on regulation, geopolitics and supply chains, alongside technical innovation across pharma, agro and other speciality applications. Direct access to decision-makers across procurement, R&D, manufacturing and business leadership.

across procurement, R&D, manufacturing and business leadership. Enhanced networking and matchmaking tools, designed to help visitors identify the right partners and make every meeting count. 84% of visitors achieved their objective of reconnecting with vendors and suppliers at last year’s show.

“As the fine and speciality chemicals sector continues to navigate one of the fastest-changing markets the industry has known, the need for focused, face-to-face engagement has never been greater,” says Christiane Beck, event director for Chemspec Europe, on behalf of show organiser RX. “Registering early allows visitors to plan more effectively, stay informed as the programme takes shape, and ensure they make the most of the concentrated access to decision-makers, insight and partnerships that Chemspec Europe is known for.”

Registered visitors will be the first to receive updates on the evolving conference programme, exhibitor announcements and on-site initiatives designed to maximise business outcomes.

Advance tickets purchased before 20 April 2026 are €57 per ticket. After this date, tickets will be €93 each, and €108 if purchased at the show.

To secure your ticket visit: Ticket Shop | Chemspec Europe