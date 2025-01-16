Registration opens for INTERPHEX 2025

Join thousands of industry professionals at INTERPHEX, the premier pharmaceutical and biotechnology event taking place 1-3 April 2025, at the Javits Center in NYC. Here, attendees gain direct access to the tools they need to effectively accelerate their drug-to-market journey.

× Expand rblfmr Shutterstock The Jacob Javits Convention Center in New York

Engage with leading experts during scientifically vetted education sessions, discover live demonstrations of machinery and equipment from a diverse offering of exhibitors, and forge valuable connections at INTERPHEX. This year’s program topics range from new manufacturing technologies, drug product acceleration, global access to medicines, dosage forms, CMC challenges, and solutions to supply chain challenges.

Exhibit Hall Only and Single/Full Conference passes are now available for registration. Early bird pricing for exhibit hall will be available until 12th February 2025.

A conference badge is required for attendees and exhibitors to access the Learning Lab – one day passes and full conference passes are available.

The INTERPHEX Conference Program in the Learning Lab – an enclosed, private education space on the Show Floor – returns by popular demand. Sessions are vetted for scientific validity by an independent Scientific Programming Advisory Committee established in partnership with the American Association of Pharmaceutical Scientists (AAPS. Join an unmatched lineup of industry experts as they share experiences with real-world, problem-solving solutions.

Two tracks will be offered across three stages – with dedicated themes for each stage.

Track 1: Advanced Manufacturing – covers innovative manufacturing technologies that enhance efficiency and quality, accelerate drug products to market, and improve global access to medicines through cost-effective production, optimised distribution networks, and improved drug delivery mechanisms.

Track 2: Ensuring Access to Innovative Medicines – focuses on patient-centric drug development, overcoming manufacturing challenges for novel therapies, and addressing supply issues for new therapeutics. Emphasis is placed on enhancing patient adherence, optimizing manufacturing processes, and integrating sustainability in drug production.

"Building on the success of 2024, we’re thrilled to present an exceptional lineup of speakers who will address critical challenges in pharmaceutical innovation, biotechnology advancements, and supply chain optimisation," said INTERPHEX event director Douglas Lugo. "This year’s program is designed to provide actionable insights into accelerating drug-to-market timelines, adopting cutting-edge manufacturing technologies, and enhancing global access to medicines. Our goal is to empower industry professionals with the knowledge and tools they need to drive success in an evolving landscape."

Show Floor Education Content

All attendee and exhibitor badges have access to the Show Floor Content.

INTERPHEX Show Floor Education Content is designed to elevate industry knowledge and collaboration for all badge types. The Contract Stage, centrally located in the Contract Zone, serves as a hub for CMO/CDMO companies, celebrating innovation and excellence in pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing. The Tech Theaters offer an engaging platform where exhibitors demonstrate groundbreaking technologies and advancements, providing attendees with an up-close look at the future of the industry. Meanwhile, the all-new Community Talks Theater delivers thought-provoking discussions, addressing key trends and challenges shaping the sector. Together, these stages create a dynamic environment for learning, networking, and discovering solutions to drive the industry forward.

The return of our popular show floor features encourages community building through a better-connected, centralized experience, and exhibit spaces and events.

Designed to highlight the unique areas of the industry, the show floor will feature our Contract Zone Pavilion, the New Exhibitor Pavilion, and Special Events/Happy Hours to encourage networking and collaboration.