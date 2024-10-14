ReiThera delivers 700 vaccine doses to combat Marburg outbreak

Key Highlights:

In partnership with the Sabin Vaccine Institute, ReiThera provided its investigational Marburg vaccine to Rwanda to support the ongoing outbreak response.

The initial shipment of approximately 700 vaccine doses will be used in a trial targeting frontline workers, including healthcare professionals who have been hardest hit by the deadly virus.

With no licensed vaccines currently available for Marburg, this joint effort is a critical component in Rwanda’s outbreak response efforts.

ReiThera announced its key role in the fight against the Marburg virus by successfully manufacturing and shipping vaccine doses to Rwanda. In partnership with the Sabin Vaccine Institute, the company has provided approximately 700 investigational vaccine doses that will be used in a clinical trial targeting frontline workers, including healthcare professionals most affected by the outbreak.

This shipment marks a crucial milestone in addressing the ongoing health crisis, with Sabin entering into a clinical trial agreement with the Rwanda Biomedical Centre, the trial’s sponsor. The Phase 2 rapid response open-label study will administer the vaccine to around 700 high-risk adults across six clinical trial sites in Rwanda, beginning with healthcare providers.

ReiThera produced the drug substance and completed the fill-and-finish process, ensuring the safe delivery of these life-saving doses. The collaboration with Sabin is central to the development and distribution of this promising single-dose vaccine, which is based on the chAd3 platform, and has been shown to be safe and evoke rapid, robust immune responses in Phase 1 trials. With no licensed vaccines currently available for Marburg, this joint effort is a critical component in Rwanda’s outbreak response efforts.

“We were able to ship Marburg vaccine doses within 7 days of being contacted by the Rwanda government for assistance. Working alongside our partners, we moved with lightning speed to prepare shipments, finalise protocols, and secure the necessary regulatory and legal approvals,” said Sabin chief executive officer Amy Finan. “This swift emergency response demonstrates that a dedicated, collaborative group of individuals and organizations can achieve remarkable results when united by a common cause: to contain a lethal disease outbreak and prevent further loss of life.”

As Rwanda continues to combat this deadly virus, we are committed to providing continued support in partnership with Sabin and public health authorities. Together, we aim to make a significant impact on the global response to Marburg and protect those on the frontlines of the fight.

“At ReiThera, we believe in the transformative power of global collaboration to advance science and create lasting impact,” added ReiThera CEO Stefano Colloca. “Our partnership with Sabin highlights our shared commitment to developing a life-saving vaccine against Marburg disease with a mutual goal: to save lives and ensure that even the most vulnerable communities around the world have access to vital and equitable protection.”