Renovos Biologics Appoints New Non-Executive Director

Renovos Biologics (Renovos) has announced the appointment of its new Non-Executive Director, Lisa Ferrara, Ph.D. Dr Ferrara, who has an extensive amount of experience in helping new orthopaedic devices obtain regulatory approval in the US, joins the Board as the company presses ahead with its development of RENOVITE BMP-2, a precision drugs carrier.

A Managing Partner of Hypoid Ventures, Dr Ferrara founded OrthoKinetic Technologies and OrthoKinetic Testing Technologies. Both companies specialise in medical device evaluation, strategic positioning, and regulatory success. She also founded and directed the Spine Research Laboratory’s Cleveland Clinic Foundation.

Additionally, Dr Ferrara has over 30 years of experience within the field of academia and industry, particularly focused on the topics of musculoskeletal systems, orthopaedic devices, innovative technologies, biomaterials, nanotechnology, and regulatory strategies.

Dr Agnieszka Janeczek, Chief Executive Officer of Renovos Biologics, said: “I’m delighted to welcome Lisa to Renovos. She brings a wealth of sector expertise in orthopaedic devices and regulatory processes, largely from the USA. I am confident she will enhance our RENOVITE orthobiologic programs. Lisa’s expertise will be instrumental as we work towards first-in-human trials and further develop our pipeline of innovative therapies.”

Dr Ferrara added: "Renovos’ RENOVITE nanoclay technology represents a transformative platform in regenerative medicine, enabling localised delivery of therapeutic agents directly to tissue sites without unwanted migration. It’s fantastic to be joining Renovos, whose technology holds the potential to usher in significant advancements in tissue regeneration, providing a promising solution not only for orthopaedic treatments but for the future of regenerative medicine.”