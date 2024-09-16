× Expand Richter BioLogics opens cutting-edge biopharmaceutical cGMP facility.

Richter BioLogics GmbH & Co KG (Richter BioLogics), the microbial biologics affiliate of Gedeon Richter PLC , has opened a new cutting-edge biopharmaceutical cGMP facility. Located in Bovenau, the new facility was opened on the 13th of September, and features cutting-edge technology for clinical and large-scale commercial production and market supply of protein-based and plasmid DNA-based products.

Attending the unveiling of the new facility was Daniel Günther, Minister-President of the State of Schleswig-Holstein, and Daniel Ambrock, Mayor of Bovenau. On behalf of the Gedeon Richter Group: Erik Bogsch, Lifetime Honorary Chairman, Dale Martin, Member of the Supervisory Board, Dr Erik Bogsch Head of the Biotechnology Business Unit, Dr Kai Pohlmeyer, CEO and Johannes Salzbrunn, COO of Richter Biologics, were also in attendance.

Additionally, guests from the local government, authorities and scientific community, as well as business partners and employees of Richter BioLogics and Gedeon Richter Plc, were also on hand to celebrate the opening.

Dr Kai Pohlmeyer, Managing Director at Richter BioLogics said “Putting the plant into operation represents a major milestone in the implementation of Richter BioLogics' growth strategy. With one of Richter’s largest investments in the last decade, we have positioned ourselves as a key player in meeting global market demand and supplying the global pharmaceutical industry with the highest quality biopharmaceutical products. We also increase our flexibility, one of our biggest and most valued strengths.”

About the Bovenau facility:

A multi-purpose facility that boasts a total manufacturing area of around 10,000 square metres (approximately).

Includes new 300L and 1500L production lines with improved flexibility to manufacture varying products in batches of up to 120 per year.

Large laboratories for analytical testing, warehousing and technical areas allow for future growth while also optimising the flow of both people and products.

Dr Erik Bogsch, Head of the Biotechnology Business Unit of Gedeon Richter added “This investment demonstrates a strong commitment to the future of Richter BioLogics, to innovation and GMP manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals made in Germany and to Richter’s commitment to biological products. This new facility together with our existing facilities in Hungary provides for a fully integrated R&D and manufacturing biologics capability, allowing for further access to such medicines to patients worldwide.”

Richter BioLogics is aiming to double the number of highly skilled local employees at its company to more than 400 by the end of the year.