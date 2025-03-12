Rimkus acquires Human Factors Consulting Services

Rimkus Consulting Group has announced the acquisition of Human Factors Consulting Services, Incorporated (“HFCSI”), a highly regarded firm specialising in proactive human factors services and medical device consulting.

× Expand A9 STUDIO Shutterstock

This acquisition strengthens Rimkus’s position as a leader in the human factors consulting industry, expanding its technical expertise and enhancing its client offerings.

"HFCSI’s deep specialisation in human factors engineering and medical device consulting complements our own expertise and enhances our ability to deliver holistic solutions to clients worldwide. The synergies between Rimkus and HFCSI will drive continued success as we work together to solve complex challenges,” said Charles Burhans, senior vice president, specialty services, at Rimkus.

HFCSI is known for its exceptional contributions in human factors engineering, offering proactive services including user-centred design, usability testing, and risk assessments. Their expertise in medical device consulting will provide Rimkus with new opportunities to further expand its capabilities within the medical and healthcare industries. HFCSI will join the Rimkus Family of Companies as part of the Core Human Factors (Core) group. The Core team of human factors analysis experts provides research and guidance on consumer, industrial, and healthcare-related products.

“We are thrilled to join the Rimkus family as a global leader in engineering and technical consulting. This partnership allows us to maintain high standards of quality, while expanding our offerings and increasing efficiencies to boot. It’s a win-win scenario that will further benefit our clients, team members, and most of all the end users,” said Mike Kasamanian, president at HFCSI.