Roche to Acquire LumiraDx's Point of Care Technology

Roche have announced that the entry into a definitive agreement to acquire select parts of the LumiraDx group related to LumiraDx’s innovative Point of Care technology. Following closing of the transaction, which is expected by mid-2024, the acquired entities will be fully integrated into Roche Diagnostics.

“The addition of the LumiraDx technology to our diagnostics portfolio will enable us to transform testing at the point of care.” said Matt Sause, CEO Roche Diagnostics. “LumiraDx has developed a highly versatile platform that delivers strong performance across multiple disease areas and technologies. We believe this will enable better patient access to timely results in decentralised healthcare settings worldwide.”

Veronique Ameye, Chief Executive Officer of LumiraDx added, “Since our founding, we have sought to transform community-based healthcare by consolidating multiple Point of Care tests on a single instrument. We are thrilled that Roche will continue this important work and increase its reach around the globe. This will enable more patients to get fast and easy access to better diagnostic testing.”

The transaction is part of Roche’s vision to enable more patient-centric healthcare, with Point of Care solutions that span the entire patient journey – from the home, pharmacy and general practitioner’s office to the emergency room, intensive care unit and beyond. The acquired technology platform offers a wide range of immunoassay and clinical chemistry tests, with great potential for additional high medical value tests in the future. These are capable of being stored at room temperature which enables convenient handling in a range of decentralised healthcare settings. By leveraging its extensive global reach and established affiliate network, Roche will be able to drive access to timely, accurate diagnostic results when and where patients need them most.