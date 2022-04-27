Romaco introduce compact continuous motion cartoner at Pharmintech

The PC 4201 continuous motion cartoner from Romaco Promatic will be making its debut at Pharmintech 2022. Romaco Kilian’s KTP 590X single-sided rotary press will likewise be on display.

The new PC 4201 continuous motion cartoner from Romaco Promatic achieves a maximum output of 200 cartons per minute with a footprint no bigger than that of intermittent motion types.

Thanks to its compact design and individual feeding systems, this technology is suitable for connection to any primary packaging machine in the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical and chemical industries. Depending on the line configuration, pick & place systems ensure automated transfer of the products to the cartoner. The positive carton opening system means no friction whatsoever occurs, paving the way for gentle handling, especially where recycled cardboard is concerned. To avoid producing empty packs, leading to unnecessary waste, the cartons are only picked up if there is actually any product waiting.

The cartoner’s GMP compliant balcony design and ergonomic working height speed up safe line clearance. The digitally adjustable format positions, which can be accessed on the HMI, simplify product changes. Format and spare parts can be easily identified at any time with the help of QR codes applied to the machine. The cartoner was built using mainly anodised aluminium components rather than a mix of materials. Last but not least, the housing made from 100% recycled acrylic glass gives Romaco Promatic’s PC 4021 an even better environmental balance.

Romaco will be at Pharmintech 2022 to show the PC 4201 with a pick & place feeding unit for packing vials in cartons of 10 – a typical application for vaccine lines.

The KTP 590X is a single-sided, versatile rotary press which is used to manufacture both mono-layer and bi-layer tablet formats. Three pairs of compression rollers allow the machine to be changed over between mono-layer and bi-layer mode without time-consuming conversion of the compression stations. The single-sided rotary press reaches a maximum total output of 511,200 tablets per hour. The fill shoe distributes the powder absolutely uniformly in the die. Thanks to the optimised paddle design, even poorly flowing or sticky powders can be processed without any problem and compressed homogeneously. The Kilian KTP 590X is therefore ideal for manufacturing effervescent tablets. In this case, the powder is simply tamped initially, then pre-compressed and finally converted into finished tablets in the main compression unit – air pockets and the resulting capping are thus prevented.

The dwell time is longer owing to the use of Kilian 28/41 tooling, meaning harder tablets can be made and product quality improved. Patented bellows moreover protect the tablets from contamination in the form of black spots. The KTP 590X stands for low process temperatures, efficient cleaning and retooling and a mature hygiene concept – in conformity with the design principles of Romaco Kilian’s KTP product family: “Cool, Fast & Clean”.