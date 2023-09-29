Roquette to Spotlight Moisture Sensitive Excipients Portfolio at CPHI 2023

× Expand Shutterstock

Roquette is set to unveil its extensive range of excipients for moisture protection – including three new product grades – at CPHI Barcelona next month. The versatile portfolio offers enhanced stability and moisture protection for sensitive formulations, as well as providing pharmaceutical and nutraceutical manufacturers with a comprehensive range of low water activity (Aw) excipients, suitable for any manufacturing method or dosage form. Visitors to the Roquette stand are invited to discover how these solutions can help keep essential treatments stable, safe and effective for longer.

Moisture Sensitivity: The Challenges and Opportunities

Current forecasts estimate the value of the global oral solid dosage segment to exceed 1 trillion USD by 2032. A similar level of success is predicted in the nutraceutical sector, particularly in the probiotics space, which is expected to post an impressive 14 percent CAGR between 2023-2030. To fully harness the myriad growth opportunities on offer, solid oral dosage formulators must master the issue of stability of moisture sensitive active pharma and nutraceutical ingredients.

The efficacy and stability of moisture sensitive active ingredients, such as probiotic strains, dabigatran (an anti-coagulant), tiotropium (a medication used in the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease [COPD]) and many more, can be negatively affected by the presence of excess water within the formulation. Moisture management has in the past had to give way to other critical considerations, such as flowability, compactability or homogeneity, leading manufacturers to select excipients, which require a lengthy additional drying process. In recent years, specialised excipients have emerged to streamline and expedite the processing of moisture sensitive active pharmaceutical and nutraceutical ingredients, but these solutions are often specific to a particular delivery format or processing method, denying manufacturers complete freedom. In response to this issue, Roquette proudly sets out its vision for innovation without limits with the launch of its complete moisture sensitive excipients portfolio at CPHI Barcelona 2023.

A Commitment to Comprehensive Solutions

“Choosing the right excipients to provide optimum performance is a crucial part of the drug development process. That’s why we continuously look to develop new excipients that address some of the fundamental challenges inherent to drug delivery, such as moisture instability,” comments Paul Smaltz, Vice President of Pharmaceutical Solutions at Roquette. “Today’s announcement of the extension of our moisture protection portfolio is the latest expression of our commitment to providing holistic solutions that facilitate the medications that save and improve lives worldwide. Our extensive experience supporting the production of virtually every dosage form, alongside a relentless pursuit of enhanced scientific knowledge, has culminated in a portfolio that can truly be labeled ‘complete.’ We can’t wait to unveil the range – including three all-new product grades – at CPHI, and show the industry how the right excipients can turn moisture sensitive formulations from a challenge to an opportunity.”