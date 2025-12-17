Rosemont Pharmaceuticals appoints new CEO

UK based Rosemont Pharmaceuticals has appointed an American CEO as the business continues to expand into the US, Canadian and European pharma market.

Alok Sonig joins the company from Chicago-based Baxter International Inc where he was the executive vice-president and group president of pharmaceuticals with responsibility for global business.

The new CEO has a thirty year history in generic medicine and biosimilars together with developing and expanding markets in the US, Canada, Europe and Japan.

Previous roles include CEO at Lupin Pharmaceuticals and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories.

Board of directors’ chairperson, Sharon Curran said Alok’s experience and worldwide knowledge of the pharma sector would be a major advantage as the business looks to increase its operations, enter new markets and develop innovative partnerships.

Curran said: “Alok is recognised for driving growth, enhancing performance and leading high-impact teams.

“At Baxter, he oversaw significant transformation, including revenue growth, accelerated R&D, regulatory and quality compliance improvements, with operational excellence.

“We are confident his strategic vision and leadership will guide our company’s next phase of growth.”

In 2024 Rosemont, which is based in Leeds in the UK, acquired US based Sabal Therapeutics. The business already has partnerships across North America, the Middle East and Asia.

Rosemont was acquired by the private equity firm Inflexion in 2020 and has increasingly been working to increase its expansion into international markets since then.

The new CEO holds an engineering degree from Punjab Engineering College and an MBA from American University.

He takes over the role from the previous CEO Howard Taylor who retired earlier this year.

Rosemont manufactures and specialises in novel, Rx oral liquid medicines for patients who have difficulty swallowing due to conditions such as dysphagia, stroke and dementia. It currently exports to more than 25 countries worldwide.