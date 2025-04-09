RSSL Named ‘Best Performing Professional Services Company of the Year’

Reading Scientific Services (RSSL) has been awarded the title of ‘Best Performing Professional Services Company of the Year’ at the 2025 ON Awards, hosted by One Nucleus.

Judges lauded the CRO for its "exceptional" service to over 3,000 clients in 60+ countries, alongside its continued investment in services, technology and team. Their commitment to advancing scientific innovation and ambition to grow their workforce from 350 to over 500 by 2026 also stood out as key factors in securing the win.

This category was fiercely competitive, with RSSL facing strong competition from Ip21 Ltd and SRG in the final stages. However, RSSL’s growth trajectory speaks for itself. With five major service launches and a £1 million investment in 2023, RSSL continues to push forward. As part of their ambitious expansion plans, they have opened a new analytical site, the Knight Building, adding 26,000 square feet and a dedicated laboratory for advanced cell and gene-based services.

Another key pillar mentioned was RSSL’s focus on customer service, which is reflected in an impressive Net Promoter Score of 68 - well above competitors like Eurofins Scientific and SGS. Client feedback highlights this commitment to going the extra mile, with comments such as, ‘RSSL gave me the ability and confidence to challenge suppliers’ and ‘We couldn’t do our work without you’ striking a chord with the panel.

Pushing and supporting scientific innovation, praise was also received for RSSL’s Innovation Hub. Launched in February 2024, the Hub supports small and medium-sized biotech start-ups, guiding them from concept to commercialisation. Offering four distinct service models, the Hub is designed to support every stage of development, from initial lab access to full-scale partnership support.

In addition to driving innovation, RSSL’s nomination highlighted their dedicated to fostering the next generation of scientists. Since 2013, their trainee scientist programme has been thriving, with the company welcoming at least three apprentices annually since 2017.

RSSL also stands out for its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) efforts, with a strong focus on reaching net-zero emissions. Having implemented several sustainability initiatives, including equipment timers, leak testing and increased recycling, RSSL’s dedication to sustainability has earned recognition, ranking #19 in the World Benchmarking Alliance’s Food and Agriculture Benchmark and maintaining a high position in the S&P ESG Score. These efforts were also recognised earlier this year when RSSL were awarded an Ecovadis Gold Rating, placing them among the top 5% of companies worldwide for sustainability.

Thrilled to have been recognised at these awards, RSSL is looking to the future with an ambitious growth plan to help to continue to push the boundaries of science and innovation, helping to make our world safer, healthier and more sustainable. Proud to be leaders within the industry, RSSL support clients in creating products, validating medicines, solving investigations and providing patients with access to cutting-edge treatments.

The ON Awards are judged via a panel of industry experts and presented by One Nucleus, a not-for-profit Life Sciences and Healthcare membership organisation headquartered in Cambridge, UK. Recognising that the success of the Life Sciences sector is built on the excellence of all its stakeholders, this year’s awards focused on eight categories designed to highlight the valuable contributions made to improving patient outcomes.