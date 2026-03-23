Russelectric highlights advanced service plans for critical power systems

Russelectric, A Siemens Business, a manufacturer of power control systems and automatic transfer switches, highlights its Advanced Service Plans designed to optimise the performance and longevity of mission-critical power equipment.

× Expand Russelectric

These service plans provide comprehensive preventive maintenance and priority response, ensuring the continued reliability of Automatic Transfer Switches and Generator Paralleling Control Switchgear.

Preventive maintenance is essential to reducing the risk of catastrophic property damage, unscheduled downtime, and total operating costs. NFPA 70B requires that an electrical maintenance program be established, with additional guidance provided by NFPA 70E, NFPA 99 Health Care Facilities Code, and NFPA 110 Standard for Emergency and Standby Power Systems. Russelectric’s Advanced Service Plans help facilities maintain compliance while ensuring their systems operate at peak efficiency.

Russelectric Field Service Engineers are the only factory-authorised service providers for Russelectric equipment. Available 24/7/365, these factory-trained experts have immediate access to replacement parts and direct support from Russelectric product engineers, providing unmatched service capabilities for critical power infrastructure.

Russelectric offers two levels of Advanced Service Plans to accommodate varying operational requirements. The Advanced Plan includes annual scheduled maintenance, priority emergency service response, labour, travel and expenses for emergency dispatch, reduced labor rates for additional services, discounted service parts, and a comprehensive maintenance report. The Prime Plan provides all the benefits of the Advanced Plan while also covering replacement parts at no additional cost and offering deeper discounts on labor rates and additional services.

Both plans offer significant advantages over time-and-material service models, delivering faster response times, cost savings, and enhanced system reliability. Customers benefit from priority onsite dispatch, discounted spare or replacement parts, and access to Russelectric’s parts distribution hub. An Advanced Service Plan from Russelectric ensures long-term operational stability and peace of mind for businesses that rely on mission-critical power systems.