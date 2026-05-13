Sanner Group appoints Dirk Scholz as CFO

Sanner, a global healthcare packaging and medical device CDMO, has appointed Dirk Scholz as new chief financial officer (CFO).

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Dirk Scholz brings a wealth of expertise and a proven track record of more than 30 years in finance leadership and general management to his new position. “With his international experience with private equity backed businesses, as well as large industrial manufacturing companies, Dirk Scholz is the ideal fit for Sanner. He will support us in further fostering our international growth and in positioning us as a leading global provider of customer-specific solutions and services in medtech, diagnostics, pharma, and consumer healthcare,” says Stefan Verheyden, CEO of the Sanner Group.

Opening up new business opportunities

Dirk Scholz said: “I am delighted to join such an agile and growth-oriented company with a clear mission to offer customers the best possible end-to-end CDMO services on a global scale, reducing complexity and enabling closer collaboration across development and manufacturing. Sanner’s combination of profound expertise in moisture management, injection moulding, and the entire packaging and device development process is truly unique. It will open up many new business opportunities in the future, which I will be happy to support and drive forward.”

Dirk Scholz succeeds Henrik Bøggild, who left Sanner after 3.5 years to pursue a new professional opportunity. “Henrik Bøggild accompanied many important investments during the past three years, including the acquisition of Springboard and Gilero, as well as the establishment of the new headquarters in Germany and the new manufacturing site in the U.S.,” says Stefan Verheyden. “His contributions have been invaluable to our success. We thank him for his support and wish him all the best for the future.”