Sanner rebrands its subsidiaries

Sanner, a global healthcare packaging and medical device CDMO, is rebranding its subsidiaries, uniting all offerings under the Sanner Group umbrella brand. In a first step, Springboard has now become Sanner UK.

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The transition from Springboard to Sanner UK marks a significant milestone following the acquisition through Sanner in January 2024. It underlines the shared vision to deliver seamless, end-to-end solutions across the medical technology, pharmaceutical, and biotech value chain. By uniting under a single brand, Sanner strengthens its ability to provide customers with a cohesive offering, from early-stage innovation and human factors engineering through to industrialisation and commercial manufacturing.

Far more than a name change

“Our rebrand to Sanner reflects far more than a name change. It represents a deeper integration of expertise, culture, and ambition,” says Tom Oakley, founder of Springboard and VP Strategic Partnerships at Sanner. “Together, we are creating a unified organization that combines world-class engineering and scientific excellence with global manufacturing scale.”

By bringing these capabilities together under one brand, Sanner is uniquely positioned to support customers throughout the entire product lifecycle. “This evolution reinforces our commitment to deliver intelligent healthcare solutions that improve lives,” says Stefan Verheyden, CEO of the Sanner Group. “With our strengthened presence across our global network, we are better equipped than ever to help our customers bring innovative healthcare technologies to market.”

A central role in Sanner’s CDMO strategy

Springboard has built a strong reputation for solving complex technical challenges and delivering innovative solutions across regulated markets, supporting clients ranging from fast-growing startups to multinational healthcare companies. Its integration into the Sanner Group expands access to multidisciplinary expertise spanning engineering, physics, electronics, software, and materials science, complemented by Sanner’s global manufacturing and regulatory capabilities.

Located in Cambridge, one of the UK’s foremost hubs for medical technology innovation, the Sanner UK site plays a central role in the Group’s global CDMO strategy. The facility offers state-of-the-art laboratories and workshops, enabling rapid prototyping, testing, and development across a wide range of medical device applications.

Next step: rebranding of Gilero

The next step in this strategic integration includes the rebranding of Gilero, located in the U.S. and acquired by the Sanner Group in October 2024. Following the establishment of the new U.S. manufacturing site in Greensboro, Sanner is currently expanding its development capabilities in Chicago and moving to a larger facility, which will provide enhanced opportunities for prototyping, assembly, and human factors engineering. “These strategic decisions underline our international growth and our commitment to customers all over the world,” says Stefan Verheyden.