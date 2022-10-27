Scorpion hosts grand opening of its San Antonio facility

Scorpion Biological Services, a fully integrated contract research (CRO) and contract development & manufacturing organisation (CDMO) focused on the development of biologic drugs, hosted the grand opening of its new San Antonio facility on October 21, 2022.

Key highlights:

A grand ribbon-cutting event was hosted on October 21 st by the Scorpion team, to mark the official opening of its new San Antonio facility.

on October 21 by the Scorpion team, to mark the official opening of its new San Antonio facility. The new facility aims to challenge the lack of capacity in the current market that results in meaningful delays and escalating costs.

in the current market that results in meaningful delays and escalating costs. The global pharmaceutical CDMO market is projected to reach $171 billion by 2026, from $120 billion in 2021.

David Halverson, president of Scorpion, said: “After more than 18 months of tireless work, preparation, dedication from our excellent team, and support from the San Antonio community, we have finally arrived at this moment where we can cut the ribbon, open our doors, and get to work. This facility will be at the forefront of American biomanufacturing, developing clinical and commercial-scale large molecules, so we can help our clients bring their biologic innovations from the lab to the clinic and to the patients that need them.”

Ron Nirenberg, mayor of San Antonio, who attended the event, commented: “Key community leaders have been working very hard for decades to nurture a bioscience and innovation ecosystem in San Antonio. What we are celebrating today is a manifestation of that. An entire lifecycle of bioscience – from gestation of ideas to products saving lives – happens in companies like Scorpion and we reap the benefits, both as a patient population, and as a community where high-quality jobs are being created.”

Jeff Wolf, founder and chairman of Scorpion, said: “This is an extraordinarily exciting milestone for our company. We have come a very long way. Earlier this year, we announced Scorpion’s large-scale commercial biologics manufacturing in Manhattan, Kansas, anchored by our Scorpion headquarters here in San Antonio. Today, we checked off a major milestone with the grand opening of Scorpion’s San Antonio manufacturing facility. It is years in the making, and we are thrilled to get the real work started, right here, right now.”