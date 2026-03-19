SGD Pharma advances its glass offering in new collab with Prince Sterilization Services

SGD Pharma has announced a strategic Franco-American OEM collaboration with Prince Sterilization Services, to validate Ready-to-Use (RTU) Type I glass primary packaging solutions serving the North American market.

× Expand SGD Pharma

The first tangible outcome of this collaboration is the My Sterinity Nasal platform, a new flexible cleaned vial range within SGD Pharma’s My Sterinity RTU platform using the company’s U-Save Type I vials which are designed to support the expanding segment of high-value nasal drug delivery. The launch will be showcased at DCAT Week 2026, taking place from March 23-26 in New York.

My Sterinity Nasal is the first platform to launch from the collaboration between SGD Pharma and Prince, combining SGD Pharma’s leadership in Type I glass manufacture and Prince’s expertise in sterilisation services. Initially available in 3.5ml, 7.5ml and 10ml formats in both clear and amber glass, My Sterinity Nasal vials offer key benefits for high-value nasal therapies:

Controlled particulate and endotoxin levels for enhanced purity

Biologically inert Type I sterile glass, with no need for preservatives (reducing inflammation risk)

Validated Sterility assurance

Compatibility with standard nasal preservative free pump systems

Packaged in double-bagged trays for RTU presentation. The new My Sterinity Nasal vials support sensitive nasal drug delivery thanks to high-quality primary packaging, which protects the drug and ensures its stability, safety and efficacy. Production of the My Sterinity Nasal range will take place at SGD Pharma’s flagship Saint-Quentin-La-Motte (SQLM) manufacturing facility in northern France, while Prince will provide washing, depyrogenation and sterilisation services in North America, ensuring a validated, regional supply chain qualified for U.S. biopharmaceutical customers.

The global nasal market is valued at €9 billion with more than 2 billion units, historically dominated by plastic (around 88%). However, glass offers greater chemical inertness, barrier protection and long-term biocompatibility, which is critical for preserving product integrity, minimising adsorption and ensuring sterility in chronic-use therapies. Once focused on acute, rescue treatments, the nasal market is now expanding more advanced and long-term treatments such as Alzheimer's, Parkinson’s, multiple sclerosis and depression, that required a primary packaging combining sterility, consistency, and precision dosing, making Type I glass the material of choice to safeguard long-term therapeutic stability.

Carole Grassi, chief commercial marketing & innovation officer, SGD Pharma said: “Our collaboration with Prince marks an important milestone in SGD Pharma’s innovation growth strategy for North America. The My Sterinity Nasal platform represents a major step forward in high-value nasal drug delivery, and our collaboration with Prince unlocks immediate US-qualified capacity for biopharma customers scaling complex nasal therapy programs. This is more than a product launch, it is a validated supply chain ready to support qualification, clinical trials and commercial launch with unmatched speed and reliability.”

Daniel Prince, Ph.D., CEO of Prince said: “SGD Pharma’s Type I glass expertise combined with our quality focused and flexible RTU & sterilisation platform creates the gold standard for sterile nasal packaging. Prince’s recent US qualification means we can now deliver ready-to-use, terminally sterilised My Sterinity Nasal vials in timelines that match domestic and international customer development cycles and exceed quality requirements.”

At DCAT 2026, SGD Pharma will also highlight its growing portfolio of innovative glass packaging solutions designed to enhance drug integrity, patient safety and operational efficiency including:

SEALIAN is a high-performance internal surface treatment that provides enhanced chemical durability and superior protection for sensitive drugs. SEALIAN was recognised with the pharmaceutical gold award 2025 in the recent New Jersey Packaging Executive Club (NJPEC) packaging of the year awards .

Manufacturing fill/finish lines facilitate continuous output but require vials to be robust with good inspectability capabilities. IDENCY premium vials exhibit a higher chemical and mechanical resistance than standard tubular vials and are designed to have the same outer diameter to enable integration with existing filling lines.

Heather Moore, vice president of sales Americas said: “SGD Pharma is a reliable, high-performing partner to help customers to scale, qualify, or develop new products swiftly and with confidence. As the industry adjusts to changing supply chain dynamics, the addition of My Sterinity Nasal to SGD Pharma’s production lines delivers increased capacity to the US market for Type I moulded glass vials. SGD Pharma’s Type I moulded glass portfolio offers:

Exceptional stability: superior chemical durability and high hydrolytic resistance

High thermal resistance: low thermal expansion that provides extra protection during lyophilisation or autoclaving

Mechanical strength: enhanced structural integrity, minimising the risk of breakage during filling and shipping

Accelerated timelines: with open capacity, SGD Pharma can offer shortened lead times and prioritised scheduling.

In our annual customer satisfaction survey, respondents rated SGD Pharma highly for its moulded glass products (97% of respondents satisfied) with 70% citing its superior product quality. The vast majority of respondents claim that loyalty to SGD Pharma, 98% state they will work with us in the future, demonstrating that our customers trust us with their future vials business.”