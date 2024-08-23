SGS Introduces New Specialised Bioanalytical Testing Services in North America

× Expand metamorworks Shutterstock SPS provides new specialised bioanalytical testing services in North America. Science technology concept. Research and Development. Drug discovery.

SGS is set to release new specialised bioanalytical testing services in North America. The new services can be used in both pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical applications and will be delivered from a laboratory located in Hudson, New Hampshire.

The new services will support discovery, pre-clinical and phase 1-3 clinical trials including method transfer, development validation, PD bioanalysis, PK bioanalysis, immunogenicity testing, ELISA and multiplex assays, bioassays and more.

Derick Govender, Head of North America, SGS, said: “This is an exciting development for SGS, as we continue to expand our service offering to US and international markets. The introduction of this new specialised capability allows us to provide seamless bioanalytical testing services across phase 1 to phase 3 of the pre-clinical and clinical drug development process.”

SGS provides comprehensive quality control testing for raw materials. The company has 20 laboratories across 11 countries and has been operating in the industry for over 30 years. With the addition of the site in New Hampshire, SGS furthers its abilities to provide a network of bioanalytical service centres and support for clinical trials all over the world.