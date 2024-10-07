SGS brings advanced drug development solutions to CPHI Milan

SGS, a testing, inspection and certification company, announced it will be an exhibitor at the Convention on Pharmaceutical Ingredients (CPHI) Milan 2024.

SGS experts will be on hand at Fiera Milano from October 8-10, 2024, to share insights and solutions spanning the entire drug development lifecycle, including analytical testing, clinical research, formulation development and medical device testing. Clients are supported through a global network of accredited laboratories and clinical testing facilities equipped with the latest technologies, ensuring accurate and timely results.

The SGS booth will have experts from all over the world, including Europe, North America and Asia. Attendees can schedule a meeting in advance, the ideal opportunity to connect and learn about the latest industry developments at the centre of Europe’s pharmaceutical manufacturing region.