SGS launches consultancy services to accelerate clinical trial submissions

SGS, a testing, inspection and certification company, has launched its ‘CDISC Open Rules Consultancy’, a new service designed to transform and accelerate clinical trial submissions.

Pharmaceutical organisations worldwide face the critical yet complex task of achieving compliance with Clinical Data Interchange Standards Consortium (CDISC) standards and regulatory requirements. Implementing the innovative CDISC Open Rules is vital for success, but navigating these requirements can be challenging.

As an official CDISC Registered Solutions Provider (RSP), and a leader in the CDISC Open Rules open-source software project, SGS has unmatched expertise at the forefront of industry advancements. SGS recognises how implementing CDISC Open Rules can revolutionise clinical research by enabling standardised, industry-wide validation of data packages.

The SGS consultancy team is led by Roman Radelicki, head of Data Technology at SGS, alongside Data Management System and Process Managers, Marisa Wyckmans and Els Janssens. All have played a pivotal role in the development of the first CDISC Open Rules, with Els Janssens becoming the first authorised CDISC training facilitator for CDISC Open Rules.

Together with a growing team of specialists, the teams provide unparalleled knowledge and experience, supported by CDISC, SDTM, define.xml and ADaM certifications. This ensures that data management and statistical processes are not only compliant, but also efficient and optimised for regulatory submission.

Roman Radelicki, head of Data Technology, said: “CDISC Open Rules are a major change for the industry, defining the future of data conformance. With SGS by your side, you can be certain your journey towards their implementation will be smooth and stress-free.”

SGS’s CDISC Open Rules Consultancy services guide users through every step of implementation from initial consultation and strategic planning to full project execution and ongoing evaluation.

The benefits of implementing CDISC Open Rules within an organisation include: