SGS partners with start-up to advance women’s health diagnostics

SGS has entered into a partnership with Berlin-based health tech startup, theblood, to support the development and validation of women’s health diagnostics based on menstrual blood.

× Expand SGS

The collaboration is designed to open up a new, non-invasive pathway for female-specific health diagnostics by establishing a robust scientific and regulatory foundation. By combining theblood’s innovation in women’s health with SGS’s global expertise in quality, validation and regulatory assurance, the partnership seeks to build long-term trust in this emerging area of healthcare.

As an independent quality and validation partner, SGS will contribute its global pharma expertise in bioanalytical sciences and accompany theblood in its exploration of menstrual blood as a diagnostic matrix. By embedding the highest quality standards early in the innovation process, SGS will help ensure that novel diagnostic approaches are developed with scientific rigour and regulatory awareness from the outset.

Menstrual blood is increasingly recognised as a promising source of female-specific health data. It contains biomarkers that could transform health monitoring, particularly in relation to inflammatory-related disorders such as endometriosis, polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), and other fertility-related conditions. Despite this potential, menstrual blood remains an underexplored biological matrix where medical applications require a high level of scientific rigour, quality and trust.

“Innovative diagnostics only gain relevance when they are supported by scientific credibility and quality,” says Sheida Hoenlinger, director business development at SGS in Austria, Business Assurance Cosmetics & Pharma DACH, who manages the collaboration. “Through this partnership, we are accompanying the responsible development of a new matrix and its path toward trusted applications.”