Shibuya highlights sterility testing isolator for advanced aseptic environments

Shibuya Corporation highlights its Sterility Testing Isolator, engineered to provide state of the art contamination elimination for optimal sterility testing.

Properly implemented isolator technology separates human operators from the critical work zone which eliminates the major source of risk in aseptic operations. Thus, the isolator enables safe, contamination-free testing without the need of a cleanroom, while satisfying global regulatory standards and complying with all existing best practices.

The Sterility Testing Isolator incorporates a proprietary hydrogen peroxide vapour decontamination system developed, manufactured and integrated into the isolator by Shibuya, which provides rapid, reproducible and efficient decontamination cycles. This system provides easily validated sporicidal inactivation to maintain analytical integrity and streamline laboratory workflow. Its modular design allows users to establish a testing environment best suited to specific analytical requirements for all sterile product types, optimising both efficiency and flexibility.

Engineered for adaptability, our approach to isolator technology offers a wide selection of glove sizes and thicknesses to meet ergonomic and operational needs. It also allows seamless integration with auxiliary components such as pass boxes and rapid transfer ports (RTP), supporting comprehensive containment and workflow continuity. A variety of customisable configurations, ranging from built-in or portable decontamination units, multi-glove arrangements to intelligent automation, ensures the system can be tailored precisely to analytical laboratory environments.

Shibuya’s detailed focus on innovation, compliance, and performance, results in a customisable Sterility Testing Isolator systems which can provide a complete solution capable of meeting any sterility testing requirement with the widest possible variety of product types. Its design exemplifies Shibuya’s commitment to delivering high-performance systems that enhance reliability and safety across the broadest possible range of sterile product manufacturing combined with state-of-the-art quality assurance and control.