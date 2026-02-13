Shibuya Hoppmann highlights FS-70 Scallop Centrifugal Feeder

Shibuya Hoppmann, a company in aseptic filling and automation systems, highlights its FS-70 Scallop Centrifugal Feeder, one of the largest centrifugal feeders available on the market today.

× Expand Shibuya Hoppmann

Engineered to feed small, medium, or large parts at high rates, the FS-70 combines rugged stainless steel construction, FDA-compliant materials, and customisable tooling to deliver reliable, efficient, and sanitary part handling across a wide range of industries.

The FS-70’s robust exterior features an all-stainless steel housing that is corrosion-resistant, easy to clean, and well-suited for demanding production environments. Its FDA-approved ABS vacuum-formed disc ensures hygienic operation for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, and healthcare applications, while the Hardcoat Anodized aluminium bowl provides a durable, low-friction surface designed to prolong service life. The bowl is predrilled for scallop mounting, allowing for quick installation and flexible part changeovers.

For consistent and efficient operation, the feeder is equipped with an air clutch that delivers smooth torque transmission, reducing wear and maintenance requirements. A hinged polycarbonate cover with safety interlocks prevents operator access during operation while allowing clear visibility of feeding performance.

Optional enhancements extend the FS-70’s versatility. Washdown motors enable reliable performance in sanitary environments, while custom urethane scallop kits are available to optimise feeding for specific part geometries and reduce the risk of jams.

Parts are radially oriented and gently qualified in the FS-70’s scallop pockets through qualifiers, wipers, pneumatic, and electrical devices tailored to specific product characteristics. This combination of precise engineering and robust construction allows the feeder to deliver stable, high-rate feeding for applications ranging from caps and closures in beverage and dairy packaging to fasteners, moulded parts, and personal care markets.