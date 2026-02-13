Sirio Pharma to introduce soft chew for eye health

Sirio Pharma (Sirio), a global nutraceutical contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO), has collaborated with ingredient provider OmniActive Health Technologies (OmniActive) to launch a first-in-market soft chew lutein supplement.

× Expand Sirio Pharma

Featuring OmniActive’s award-winning Lutemax 2020 extract, the new soft chews will be debuted at Natural Products Expo West, March 4-6 in Anaheim. Throughout the show, samples will be available at Sirio Pharma’s Booth 3434.

OmniActive’s Lutemax 2020 is a patented extract containing all three nutritionally relevant macular carotenoids – lutein, RR-zeaxanthin, and RS (meso)-zeaxanthin – in a similar 5:1 ratio found in the diet. Naturally derived from marigold flowers, Lutemax 2020’s combination of carotenoids is backed by multiple clinical studies, delivering in-demand health benefits for consumers.

In launching a soft chew featuring Lutemax 2020, Sirio is addressing a substantial market need. Prompted by factors such as escalating screen use, nearly half (46%) of US adults express concern over eye health, yet only 2-4% are taking eye supplements. The difference between those two figures comprises more than 100 million US adults, bringing the potential for exponential market growth. In addition, studies show that only about 1 in 10 adults are getting enough lutein and zeaxanthin from their diets.

Consensus is growing among health experts that macular carotenoids – and specifically lutein, RR-zeaxanthin, and RS (meso)-zeaxanthin – are conditionally essential nutrients whose necessity only grows with increased blue light exposure and other modern lifestyle dynamics. In studies, Lutemax 2020 rapidly increased macular pigment optical density, an indicator of lutein and zeaxanthin levels in the eyes, along with serum lutein levels, in as little as eight weeks, resulting in consistently improved contrast sensitivity, photo-stress recovery, and glare threshold.

“Eye health is an increasingly prominent issue across the greater wellness landscape and our friends at OmniActive have shown true leadership in this segment with Lutemax 2020’s robust science, formulation flexibility and stability,” said Doug Brown, VP Americas and global accounts for Sirio Pharma. “We’re proud to partner with OmniActive to introduce the Lutemax 2020 soft chews, which bring key differentiators such as taste, mouthfeel and robustness – as well as ease of manufacturing for brand owners.”

A key driver for developing the Lutemax 2020 soft chews is increased ingredient load. Soft chews’ confectionary-style makeup allows them to carry up to four times more active mass than most other oral formats. Enhanced consumer experience is another factor: soft chews are seen as thoroughly satisfying to consumers. Their viscoelastic texture, combined with a favourable chew-down profile with sustained flavour release, mimics indulgent confectionery items rather than conventional supplement or nutraceutical products.

Considering these benefits, it is unsurprising that soft chews are experiencing an exceptional growth curve. In the US, soft chew sales rose 41% in 2024, eclipsing $100 million for the first time.

“We’re thrilled to have Sirio on board with us, also championing lutein and eye health,” said Melissa Maglaqui, director of regional marketing, Americas. “As an innovative partner, they’re delivering the product formats our customers demand, and we’re excited they’re joining us to spread the word on lutein’s benefits.”