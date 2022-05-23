SolasCure earns recognition as first trial patient receives treatment

SolasCure, a Cambridge-based biotech company developing wound-cleaning technology, has seen its first trial patient receive treatment.

Leveraging biomimicry and evidence-based medicine, the pioneering biologics company is developing its first investigational product, Aurase Wound Gel, a hydrogel containing an enzyme cloned from medical maggots, which aims to accelerate wound cleaning and support healthcare professionals treating patients with chronic wounds.

A chronic venous leg ulcer patient attending one of the research clinics involved in SolasCure's CLEANVLU trial has become the first in the world to receive the recombinant maggot protease onto their wound bed. There has been confirmation that the treatment was well tolerated.

This development comes as SolasCure’s preclinical research, performed on behalf of the company by the University of Miami, was named the Best Laboratory Science abstract at the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC), the premier global wound healing conference in the world.

Now in its 35th year, the SAWC serves as a forum to connect the entire wound care community, including physicians, researchers, and scientists, with the foremost experts in wound care to improve patient outcomes through education. No other wound care conference offers the level of education, advanced state-of-the-art clinical reviews, and emerging research findings.

Recognition at this industry event marks significant external validation of SolasCure’s concept and methodological approach to generating high quality evidence.

SolasCure’s research is focused on more accessible ways of delivering wound care, aiming to find a solution to painful or inadequate debridement procedures with a view to improving the outcomes of patients with chronic wounds in all settings: hospitals, nursing homes, or home care.

Clinical trials began in the UK last year, taking place in centres across the UK, US and Hungary.

This Phase IIa study follows an extensive preclinical research programme carried out between 2018 and 2020 and a £15m Series A Investment Round completed in 2021.