Solventum introduces V.A.C. Peel and Place Dressing in the UK

Solventum has launched the V.A.C. Peel and Place Dressing in the United Kingdom, an innovative all-in-one solution for negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT).

Designed to simplify application and improve patient comfort, the dressing can be applied in under two minutes and worn by patients for up to seven days.

The V.A.C. Peel and Place Dressing builds on the success of V.A.C. Therapy, which has been used globally for nearly three decades to treat over 10 million wounds. This new product aims to make NPWT more accessible and less painful for patients while also streamlining workflows for healthcare providers.

Dr. Mark Portou, consultant vascular surgeon at Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust, shares his experience: “We have instantly doubled our post-discharge wound NPWT clinic capacity by reducing individual clinic visits by half. The up-to-7-day wear time enables us to see these patients only once per week, reducing inconvenience, disruption and cost to the patients.”

The V.A.C. Peel and Place Dressing's integrated design eliminates the need for separate foam and adhesive components, reducing application time and training requirements. It also features a non-adherent layer to minimize tissue ingrowth, making dressing changes less painful.

Dot Weir, a wound care nurse with over 40 years of experience, highlights the benefits for patients and clinicians: “Being able to quickly and safely apply the dressing to deeper and more varied types of wounds and for it to stay in place longer means fewer dressing changes, home care visits and clinic trips. This allows patients to get back to their lives more quickly.”

The V.A.C. Peel and Place Dressing was previewed at the 35th European Wound Management Association (EWMA) Congress in Barcelona and is now available in the United Kingdom.