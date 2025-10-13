Specialist Sixth Form to open at Discovery Park in 2026

A new science specialist sixth form is set to open next year, based at Sandwich science and innovation campus, Discovery Park.

× Expand Discovery Park Untitled design - 1

The new sixth form is named Carbon 6 Academy of Science, ideal for ambitious students aged 16-18 with a passion for science and maths. The academy is designed for those looking to pursue a STEM career, setting students up for success with routes into further education including degree apprenticeships and university study.

The unique location within a world-class science park gives students access to state-of-the-art professional laboratories and research facilities. The first of its kind in the UK to offer a specialist science and maths sixth form embedded within an existing scientific park, the course is also industry-backed, with mentoring and guest lectures from Discovery Park’s onsite companies, including businesses working in biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, advanced manufacturing and more.

With applications opening soon for the first Year 12 intake for September 2026, students can study A-levels in Biology, Chemistry, Physics and Maths, with additional opportunities in Further Maths and Extended Project Qualifications.

Carbon 6 Lead, Russell Sauntry, qualified headteacher and co-founder of Amelix Education Resources Limited, said: “Our new sixth form is designed to support the South East’s aspiring young scientists, offering a world-class education environment where curiosity meets ambition. With personalised support, a focus on mastery, and hands-on experience in professional laboratories, Carbon 6 students will be prepared - not just for top grades - but for real-world STEM careers. We’re hugely excited to meet prospective students at our open evening in November.”

Designed for students aiming for a career in science-related fields, lessons will be delivered by experienced teachers with specialist science qualifications, ensuring that every student is challenged to reach their full potential. Carbon 6 will have a dedicated student support programme and pastoral care, including tailored preparation for University applications in medicine, dentistry and veterinary science, degree apprenticeships in STEM, as well as research placements and internships. Carbon 6 will have comfortable student common areas, social zones, and canteen facilities, providing a supportive and mature learning environment with an engaged peer group.

Current STEM skills shortages are estimated to cost the UK economy £1.5 billion a year1, with the Government making high quality STEM education a focus in their 2025 Industrial Strategy. The specialist education delivered by Carbon 6 aligns with the Government’s priority areas, ensuring young people have the skills needed for rewarding careers in high potential sectors, such as advanced manufacturing and life sciences.

Chris Broom, head of business development at Discovery Park, said: “The South East is a thriving hub for science, with the highest levels of life sciences employment of any region in the UK. Discovery Park is a key employer in East Kent, so we’re excited to be supporting Carbon 6 with our world-class facilities and industry connections, enabling ambitious young people to develop the expertise needed for fulfilling careers in STEM. This unique education facility will be a centre of excellence for the next generation of doctors, engineers, researchers, and change-makers.”

The new free-to-attend state sixth form is open to all students achieving Grade 6+ in science GCSE subjects, with no geographic or catchment requirements. The first cohort of students will be Year 12s starting in September 2026, with the school expanding to encompass Years 12 & 13s from 2027. The sixth form will have smaller class sizes, and interested students are encouraged to make an application via Kent Choices as soon as possible.

An open evening is taking place on Thursday 27th November, 18:00 - 21:00.

Prospective pupils and their families will also have the chance to visit CoLab at Discovery Park during the open evening — an innovative shared laboratory launched in 2024 by Canterbury Christ Church University and Discovery Park, showcasing how collaboration between academia and industry supports skills development and local innovation.