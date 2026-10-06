SPI Pharma and Colorcon announce strategic global partnership

SPI Pharma and Colorcon have announced a strategic global partnership to accelerate the growth and adoption of oral solid dose product solutions across the pharmaceutical industry.

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The collaboration brings together SPI Pharma's differentiated portfolio of Drug Delivery Systems (DDS) and Colorcon's extensive expertise in solid oral dose development and strong commercial reach to deliver enhanced support for pharmaceutical formulators worldwide.

Through this partnership, Colorcon will serve as SPI Pharma's global distribution and innovation partner for SPI's DDS portfolio, helping expand market coverage, improve customer reach, and increase awareness for innovative technologies and patient-friendly dosage formats, including chewable tablets, sachet/stick packs, orally disintegrating tablets, and powders.

The agreement includes SPI Pharma's portfolio of solid oral dose solutions including Pharmaburst, UltraBurst, Compressol SM, Advantol 300, Pharmasperse 416, and S-Tab.

By combining the strengths of two time-tested, trusted partners to the pharmaceutical industry, this collaboration offers customers broad access to application expertise and integrated solutions designed to address evolving formulation challenges.

"At SPI Pharma, our mission is to help customers bring better medicines to market through science, innovation, and partnership," said Freek Snieders, chief executive officer of SPI Pharma. "Colorcon's deep technical expertise, global customer reach, and strong reputation in pharmaceutical formulation make them an ideal partner for our Drug Delivery Systems business. Together, we will deliver greater value to our customers, accelerate innovation, and expand access to technologies that help solve complex formulation challenges."

"This partnership reflects Colorcon's commitment to providing our global customer base with the innovative solutions and technical expertise they need to successfully support product development from concept to commercialization," said Simon Tasker, chief executive officer of Colorcon. "By combining our global footprint and formulation expertise with SPI Pharma's differentiated drug delivery technologies, we are creating new opportunities to support customers around the world, bringing innovative products to market more efficiently."

The collaboration is expected to support increased customer engagement and future innovation between the two organisations. Both companies will work diligently to provide technical support, customer training, joint business development activities, and identification of new opportunities for product innovation.

The partnership is being announced in advance of CPHI 2026 and will be highlighted throughout the event.