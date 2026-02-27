SpinChem expands in India pharma market

SpinChem’s rotating bed reactor (RBR) technology is deployed in more than 40 countries. Strengthened by the new EU–India Free Trade Agreement, the company is now expanding its presence in India's pharmaceutical markets through a partnership with Smart Labtech.

“India is a significant opportunity for SpinChem. The combination of rapid industry growth and an increasing need for scalable biocatalysis means our RBR technology is expanding at exactly the right time,” said Dr. Emil Byström, CEO of SpinChem.

India is the world’s third largest pharmaceutical producer by volume and accounts for roughly 20% of global generic medicine supply. The country’s pharmaceutical market, currently valued at $55 billion, is expected to more than double to $120–130 billion by 2030.

Establishing local presence

As Indian manufacturers scale production and moves toward greener pharmaceutical synthesis and manufacturing, demand for advanced biocatalysis and intensified liquid phase processing is rising.

SpinChem’s RBR technology is already used globally for these types of applications.

”We're bringing technology that enables Indian pharmaceutical manufacturers to scale their liquid processing operations. The partnership with Smart Labtech establishes the local presence needed for us to support the innovative change in India, and it also strengthens SpinChem’s global position,” said Byström.

The RBR technology addresses a real need in India

Under the partnership, Smart Labtech will provide SpinChem with local technical consultation and application support for Indian pharmaceutical manufacturers and research organisations.

"The rotating bed reactor technology addresses a real need across India's pharmaceutical and chemical industry. Today's lab models are tomorrow's scale-up systems. Our focus is on enabling companies to transition from laboratory innovation to production-scale implementation," said Mr. Satya Prasad, CEO, Smart Labtech.

Aligns with the new free trade agreement

The collaboration comes at a pivotal moment in EU–India relations. Following the January 2026 conclusion of the EU–India Free Trade Agreement, one of the world’s largest free trade areas covering 2 billion people, the conditions for technology transfer and industrial partnerships have significantly improved.

"The new free trade agreement creates favourable conditions for European Indian technology partnerships like this one,” said Tove Näsman, business manager, SpinChem. ”Within this broader EU–India framework, our partnership embodies Sweden's 'Made with Sweden' initiative, which prioritises genuine collaboration over simply exporting products”.