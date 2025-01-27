Start-ups bestowed with new ‘heart of pharma’ commendation at Pharmapack

Pharmapack Europe 2025 selected six start-ups from its 26 field of innovators to receive the Pharmapack Europe ‘heart of pharma’.

A special commendation given to these early-stage companies advancing new breakthrough technologies. To highlight the depth of innovation across the event, six start-ups were selected regionally with two from the United States and one each from Ireland, the UK, France and the DACH region.

The Start-up Market was introduced only a few years ago and is instrumental in helping bring emerging innovations to the attention of potential customers and scale up partners. These are new technologies that have the potential to revolutionise different aspects of drug delivery, transportation and packaging.

The Pharmapack Start-up Market, a rapidly expanding segment of the event, serves as a hub where early-stage companies and biotechs can showcase transformative innovations to a global audience. Applications are now open for the 2026 Start-up Market, with organisers expecting up to 50 start-ups and biotechs to participate.

The ‘Heart of Pharma’ Start-ups

The United States

1) Dr. Ferrer BioPharma specialises in developing innovative medications targeting respiratory conditions such as coughs, colds, flu, and allergies. Utilising advanced nanoparticle technology to create high-quality, evidence-based products that are both consumer-focused and doctor-invented. Their expertise extends from optimising drug delivery systems to enhance patient comfort and compliance. ClorNovir, their nasal spray featuring “GentleMist Technology”, won the Pharmapack 2024 award for its patient-centred design. Formulated to avoid burning or discomfort, ClorNovir provides fast and effective relief from allergy and rhinitis symptoms.

2) Windgap Medical showcased its Large Volume Dual Chamber (LVDC) platform, designed to enhance self-administration and at-home injection of complex injectables. The LVDC platform features a side-by-side, dual cartridge, configuration with a proprietary mixing and delivery needle hub, streamlining complex preparation steps, enabling the simple delivery of freeze-dried drugs, long-acting injectables and the sequential delivery of co-administered therapies. By combining precision, human factors, and innovative design, the platform addresses key challenges in drug stability, ease of use, and sustainability, making it ideal for various therapeutic applications.

The United Kingdom

Eco-inject have created a pioneering more sustainable two-step, single-use autoinjector platform, for both 1 ml and 2.25 ml pre-filled syringes (PFS) in a single device configuration. It’s a step change in autoinjector technology, drawing on a “first principles” design approach, striving for sustainability and elegance whilst also reducing the cost of goods. Energy and cost savings are achieved thanks to less components, simplified sub-assembly and final product assembly with PFS. Most significantly, the Eco-Inject platform reduces plastic waste and is made with 100% bio-based polymers.

Ireland

Pharma Latch unveiled the Pharma Latch Hollow (PLH), a single-use device that attaches to standard syringes, revolutionising intradermal (ID) drug delivery. By gently stretching the skin instead of compressing it, the PLH ensures consistent needle depth and complete dose delivery into the dermal layer, addressing long-standing challenges in ID techniques. The PLH also expands ID delivery’s possibilities, supporting higher-viscosity formulations (up to 60 cP) and larger volumes (up to 3 mL), all while preventing issues like backflow or spillage. This breakthrough aligns with a growing interest in precision medicine and advanced drug delivery solutions.

France

BeFC a spin-out from the Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique (CNRS), was chosen for its development of next-generation, sustainable microelectronics powered by biofuels. This innovation has transformative potential for global pharma, enabling the powering of small disposable devices—such as smart catheters—and real-time monitoring of transport conditions for sensitive pharmaceuticals, including vaccines and other temperature-sensitive biologics. This approach allows real-time tracking of temperature, shock impact, and geolocation during the transport of sensitive pharmaceuticals. However, unlike traditional methods reliant on expensive, environmentally harmful lithium batteries, which also require specialised recycling, BeFC's solution uses an eco-friendly biofuel cell and a biodegradable circuit board, enabling safe disposal even in landfill.

DACH Region – Germany, Austria, and Switzerland

InnoMedica is a biotech currently advancing two products in clinical development and was driven to innovate after facing challenges in accessing suitable CDMO (Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation) filling services. In response, the company developed an entirely new system for filling sterile, closed vials with nanoparticles in a single step.

The core of the innovation is a specially designed needle that pierces the vial’s septum without compromising its integrity. This eliminates the need for laser sealing or additional steps typically required in the process. By streamlining the traditional method—removing the need to open, fill, and reseal vials—the technology enhances speed, safety, and cost efficiency. The insertion process is carried out by two robots—one semi-automated and one fully automated—that seamlessly process vials without interruption.