Steriline has acquired ISS

Steriline is announcing that the acquisition of ISS Srl (Innovative Security Solutions), a firm with strong expertise in machine vision, robotics and artificial intelligence applied to automation, is now complete.

× Expand Shutterstock - izzuanroslan

Founded in 2006 by Prof Remo Sala as a spin-off of the Politecnico di Milano, ISS Srl develops 3D vision-based guidance systems for robots, which, over time, have allowed the company to build a distinctive expertise in this sector, developing both robotic systems and highly reliable machine vision technologies. Steriline has been collaborating with ISS since 2014, helping to support and enhance the company’s development by integrating the capabilities of ISS Srl within its industrial vision focused on sterile filling processes for the pharmaceutical market.

“We are very proud to have finalised the acquisition of ISS. This new asset allows us to strengthen our position in a rapidly evolving sector where digitisation, Artificial Intelligence and advanced automation are redefining production models and quality control strategies,” says Ilaria Fumagalli, CEO of Steriline. “By combining skills, resources and vision, we intend to be key players in this transformation, offering the market solutions that can anticipate the future of production in sterile conditions.”

The acquisition of ISS Srl consolidates the pre-existing collaboration and lays the foundations for an even more ambitious future, with the aim of developing technologies that can further raise the offered quality, traceability and safety standards.

“This corporate transaction, which now makes Steriline Srl the sole shareholder of ISS Srl, represents a strategic step in their shared path of growth and innovation, as they continue to develop technologies in the field of automation for Pharma,” states Pietro Brivio, CEO of ISS Srl. “I am convinced that the contribution resulting from this strong synergy will be fundamental in building this path. Together we can now further shape a project that combines technological growth, innovation and international leadership.”