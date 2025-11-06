Steriline returns to CPHI & PMEC India

Steriline, a company specialised in the production of complete aseptic filling lines for injectables and ophthalmic products for global pharmaceutical companies, will be present at CPHI & PMEC India.

This pharma trade show will be held in the India Expo Centre of Greater Noida, near Delhi NCR, from 25th - 27th November 2025.

Steriline is a company with an international vocation that is committed to being the global reference point for cutting-edge aseptic filling solutions. It trades its products worldwide, with more than 90% of its turnover originating from international exports. In addition to the market in Europe, where the company was founded and is still headquartered, India is a particularly important market, with turnover more than 15% above the total sales over the last three years.

“Participating in PMEC India is a mandatory step for Steriline,” says Federico Fumagalli, CSO at Steriline. “I am proud we can announce, at this major event, that we have reached one hundred full line installations in India, an important milestone that shows how the tremendous work we have done, and continue to do, in Asia and especially in the Indian continent, has paid off.”

Steriline’s significant growth in the Indian market will now drive Steriline Asia to expand further; it will soon be able to rely on new resources and on a warehouse opening on site, while also benefitting from collaborations with new partner companies for the production of components and format parts.

“Our closeness to the Indian market and all our efforts are leading us towards a new goal, which we expect to reach in 2026, namely double-digit installations completed in one year,” says Filippo Parini, head of sales India for Steriline. “This would be a great achievement and a record for Steriline in Asia.”