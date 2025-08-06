Steriline to exhibit at Pharma Pro & Pack Expo 2025

Steriline will exhibit for the second consecutive year at Pharma Pro&Pack Expo, an important trade show in India dedicated to machinery for the treatment and packaging of products in the pharmaceutical and biotechnological sectors at stand H6-D45.

× Expand Steriline

Steriline, which has been present in India directly with its own subsidiary since 2022, considers the Indian and Asian market to be very important for its growth and continuously focuses on developing dedicated solutions that meet the needs of the local pharmaceutical industry, while working towards a more sustainable future. The Indian headquarters of Steriline is growing and has nearly doubled the number of employees since it opened, with a fair balance between technical professionals (dedicated mainly to line installation and after-sales assistance) and commercial staff, who are focused on selling solutions and services.

“We are proud to be participating again with a stand in the Pharma Pro&Pack Expo,” said Federico Fumagalli, Steriline’s CSO. “For Steriline, India is a fundamental market, both for historical and obviously strategic reasons, as demonstrated by our opening an office in Mumbai three years ago and by the continuous investment the company is making in this direction.”

“The venue certainly allows us to make contact with many companies and to speak directly with the representatives of the main functions of each company, delving thoroughly into their technological and functional needs,” concludes Chiranjeevi Kondapaka, CEO of Steriline Asia. “With this information, Steriline can then work even more precisely and punctually to meet the specific needs of its stakeholders, be they current or potential customers.”