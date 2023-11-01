STORM Therapeutics Appoints Marguerite Hutchinson as Chief Business Officer

× Expand Shutterstock

STORM Therapeutics Ltd. a clinical stage biotechnology company discovering and developing novel small molecule therapies targeting RNA modifying enzymes (RMEs) for oncology and other diseases, has announced the appointment of Marguerite Hutchinson, J.D., as Chief Business Officer.

Marguerite has over ten years’ extensive experience in leading licensing agreements and collaborations with large, high profile healthcare companies as well as experience in legal and strategic operations. She was previously the Chief Operating Officer and General Counsel of Plexxikon Inc., a member of the Daiichi Sankyo Group, establishing and managing collaborations with Roche, Merck, AstraZeneca, Array and Cancer Research UK.

She played a pivotal role in the out-licensing of bezuclastinib to Cogent Biosciences and plixorafenib to Fore Biotherapeutics, securing upfront payments and additional developmental milestones, and royalty payments. She was instrumental in the Phase 3 development and approval of TURALIO® (pexidartinib), a prescription medicine which is the first and only oral therapy for tenosynovial giant cell tumor. In addition, Marguerite successfully pursued the patent infringement case Plexxikon v. Novartis, resulting in a significant jury verdict award and ongoing royalties from dabrafenib sales.

Jerry McMahon, Chief Executive Officer of STORM Therapeutics, said: “We are excited by the addition of Marguerite to the STORM leadership team as we continue to maximise collaborations for our developing pipeline of products targeting RNA modifying enzymes. Marguerite brings strategic vision to align our business with existing and new shareholders as we advance our current clinical program into additional advanced clinical studies.”

Marguerite Hutchinson, new Chief Business Officer of STORM Therapeutics, commented: “STORM is advancing the first RNA methyltransferase inhibitor to enter clinical development and I am delighted to be joining the team at a pivotal stage of clinical development with its lead candidate STC-15, which has the potential to significantly improve patient outcomes. I look forward to working closely with the stellar management team at STORM.”

Marguerite joins STORM from Tatara Therapeutics, where she was Chief Executive Officer, a UCSF spin-out which she set up and raised seed financing. Prior to this, Marguerite was Chief Business Officer at Frontier Medicines Corporation where she oversaw and led all business development activities including a collaboration with AbbVie.