Strong growth in the US boosts revenue for Boyds

Boyds, the global drug development consultancy, has reported an increase of more than 20% year-on-year in annual revenue in the wake of increased demand for its expertise across the UK, US, and Europe.

Since the opening of Boyds’ US office in Pennsylvania last year, the company has recorded significant growth in US revenue, which now accounts for approximately 30% of its total revenue.

Boyds' reputation for its work in cell and gene therapies has led to a steady increase in the number of companies approaching Boyds for its expertise, particularly in the US.

Professor Alan Boyd, president and founder of Boyds, said: “As a result of a two-year strategic review of the business, Boyds has evolved significantly over the past 12 months, and we are now seeing our investments in the US, our UK and Ireland offices and in our team, really pay off. We have recruited 17 people to the team in the last 12 months, bringing our total global headcount to 34, with more recruitment already underway, including in the US.

“Boyds has worked on multiple new projects involving investigational products for over 28 new clients over the past 12 months, all of which are at the cutting-edge as novel technologies.”