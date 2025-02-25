Suj Mehta named CEO of TekniPlex Healthcare

TekniPlex has named long-tenured senior executive Suj Mehta as CEO of its Healthcare Division.

Expand TekniPlex Healthcare

Mehta assumes permanent leadership at a pivotal point in TekniPlex Healthcare’s evolution. Now a full-fledged, turnkey CDMO, the division’s deep understanding of the pharmaceuticals and medical landscape sets it apart in engineering exemplary barrier solutions for drugs and precision medical devices for interventional and therapeutic procedures – all toward the goal of benefitting healthcare personnel and their patients.

Initially joining TekniPlex in 2009 as vice president, deputy general counsel, Mehta has since held several upwardly mobile positions, including senior vice president of Corporate Development. Throughout his 16-year tenure at TekniPlex, he has been instrumental in shaping the company’s mergers and acquisitions strategy, delivering impactful growth initiatives and fostering organisation-wide innovation, among other core responsibilities.

Appointed as TekniPlex Healthcare’s interim CEO in November 2024, Mr. Mehta has earned praise for his strong leadership and forward-thinking approach. His proven track record of operational excellence, deep relationships with key team members across the global company, and extensive institutional knowledge—including experience in TekniPlex’s Consumer Products division—made him the clear choice to lead the Healthcare Division as it continues to grow.

“Suj’s strategic vision, collaborative leadership, and commitment to addressing healthcare needs through materials science have been instrumental in driving TekniPlex forward,” said Brenda Chamulak, CEO and president of TekniPlex. “His ability to align strategy with execution has already had a meaningful impact, and I am confident that under his leadership TekniPlex Healthcare will continue to grow, innovate, and deliver critical solutions that support our customers and improve patient outcomes.”

Earlier in his career, Mehta held executive roles in corporate finance and business development, accruing ample experience across the healthcare and consumer products sectors.

Mehta earned a B.S. in Finance from Rutgers University, a J.D. from Seton Hall School of Law, and an LL.M. in banking, corporate and finance law from Fordham University School of Law.