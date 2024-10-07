Sustainability Collective and Mentoring programme at CPHI Milan

Key Highlights:

Two major global initiatives will be launched next week at CPHI Milan – the world’s largest pharmaceutical event – running from 8-10 October at Fiera Milano. Recognising its pivotal role in shaping the future of pharma, CPHI Milan is introducing efforts aimed at fostering sustainability and nurturing the next generation of women leaders in the industry.

CPHI Milan will unveil the 'Sustainability Collective,' a dynamic group of sustainability leaders committed to driving meaningful change across the pharmaceutical industry. This initiative will bring together key stakeholders to share resources, build a global network of influential voices, and collaborate on new sustainability goals and initiatives. The Collective includes a diverse range of members who will connect throughout the year, such as sustainability leads, business leaders, academics, NGOs, entrepreneurs, and policymakers, all working toward a more sustainable future for pharma.

In another significant step, CPHI Milan is launching a new mentorship programme designed to inspire and support the next generation of women leaders in pharma. This programme pairs early-career professionals with experienced industry leaders, allowing mentors to share their knowledge, experiences, and insights to help mentees plan for long, successful careers.

The inaugural CPHI Mentorship Programme will take place on October 10th and will feature inspirational sessions, exclusive networking opportunities, and dedicated time to establish mentorship agreements. Following its pilot launch, this initiative is set to expand in 2025.

Tara Dougal, brand and content director at CPHI Milan, commented: “We introduced the mentorship programme following the positive response to our Women in Pharma interview series. In speaking with interviewees and the broader CPHI audience, we identified a recurring theme: more mentorship opportunities are needed to help women advance into leadership positions.

"Currently, only 25% of leadership roles in pharma are held by women, and only 4% by women of colour. Through the power of mentorship, we can help change this. We believe it’s time to use our platform for a new type of networking—not just to grow businesses, but to help individuals grow their careers. At CPHI, we are committed to playing a small yet impactful role in closing the gender gap in pharma leadership.”

The Sustainability Collective is part of a broader programme of initiatives at CPHI Milan, which will also feature a dedicated Sustainability Centre and Sustainability Futures Theatre, with the latter hosting a full programme of content. Enhancing the event further, this year's show will include vegetarian dining options, charitable contributions, and wellness-focused areas onsite to help attendees relax and recharge during the busy event days.